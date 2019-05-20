Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Deer Hits Bicyclist During Popular Road Race In Rockland
Police & Fire

School Bus Crash Injures One, Closes Part Of Route 306

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
One person was injured when a car crashed into an unoccupied school bus.
One person was injured when a car crashed into an unoccupied school bus. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

Police are currently on the scene of a crash on Route 306 in Monsey involving a car and an unoccupied school bus.

Police said the crash took place around 9 a.m., Monday, May 20, on Route 306 just north of Viola Road, said the Ramapo Police.

Police said it appears that the driver of a sedan crossed over the double yellow line and crashed into the bus.

One person was injured during a crash between a car and a school bus.

The driver of the sedan sustained what appear to be minor injuries and was transported to the hospital for evaluation. Route 306 is currently closed between Viola Road and the crash scene. The interruption is not expected to be for long.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.