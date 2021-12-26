Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Police & Fire

Saw Mill Parkway Stretch Remains Closed After Double-Fatal, Head-On Crash

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Police lights
Police lights Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra

A stretch of the Saw Mill River Parkway remains closed in Westchester after a fatal, head-on crash.

Westchester County Police reported just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26 that the northbound Saw Mill River Parkway and a portion of the southbound side are closed in Yonkers near McLean Avenue following the crash that killed two people.

Police then reported at around  6:15 p.m. that the roadway remains closed during the investigation.

"Due to the ongoing accident investigation, the northbound lanes are entirely closed and a partial closure is in effect southbound," the department said in a statement. "Motorists are advised to avoid the area."

Westchester County Police said that a preliminary finding revealed that a vehicle traveling southbound lost control, went through an opening in the center median concrete divider, and collided with a northbound vehicle. Both drivers were killed.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.