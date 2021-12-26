Saw Mill Parkway Stretch Remains Closed After Double-Fatal, Head-On Crash

A stretch of the Saw Mill River Parkway remains closed in Westchester after a fatal, head-on crash.

Westchester County Police reported just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26 that the northbound Saw Mill River Parkway and a portion of the southbound side are closed in Yonkers near McLean Avenue following the crash that killed two people.

Police then reported at around 6:15 p.m. that the roadway remains closed during the investigation.

"Due to the ongoing accident investigation, the northbound lanes are entirely closed and a partial closure is in effect southbound," the department said in a statement. "Motorists are advised to avoid the area."

Westchester County Police said that a preliminary finding revealed that a vehicle traveling southbound lost control, went through an opening in the center median concrete divider, and collided with a northbound vehicle. Both drivers were killed.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

