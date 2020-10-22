Route 9W Reopens Following 11-Vehicle Pileup

All lanes of Route 9W have reopened following an 11-vehicle pileup that closed the roadway for several hours.

According to the state Department of Transportation, the crash took place southbound north of Route 218 around 7:22 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 22, near the West Point Overlook in Orange County.

All four lanes of traffic, both north and southbound were closed as Town of Highlands Police worked to clear the wreckage.

No information was immediately available about the details of the crash, including any injuries.

The Cornwall Office of Emergency Management said on Facebook, the crash involved 11 vehicles, but that all lanes had reopened shortly after 9 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

