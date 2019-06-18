Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Route 9W Reckless Driving Stop Results In DWI Charge For Rockland Woman, 44

Zak Failla
Mary T. Carr.
Mary T. Carr. Photo Credit: Stony Point Police Department

A Rockland County woman was busted for alleged impaired driving after officers physically stopped her vehicle as she steered through a window in the middle of the afternoon, police said.

The Stony Point Police Department received multiple emergency calls at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, from concerned residents describing an erratic driver on Route 9W near Main Street.

Upon arrival, officers found several people attempting to stop a vehicle, one of whom was steering the vehicle through the window at a low speed. The officers pulled in front of the vehicle and physically stopped the slow-moving Jeep.

According to police, the investigation into the incident determined that the driver, Stony Point resident Mary Carr, 44, was driving the Jeep while under the influence of alcohol.

Carr was arrested and charged with a felony DWI due to a previous conviction for the same offense in the past 10 years. Carr was also charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and reckless driving.

Following her arraignment, Carr was released on $500 bail. She is scheduled to appear in the Stony Point Justice Court at a later date to respond to the charges.

