Clarkstown Daily Voice
Clarkstown Daily Voice

Route 303 Traffic Stop Results In DWI Charge For Man, 55, In Orangeburg

Valerie Musson
Route 303 in the Hamlet of Orangeburg
Route 303 in the Hamlet of Orangeburg Photo Credit: Google Maps

A traffic stop on Route 303 has resulted in DWI charges for a 55-year-old Orangeburg man, according to police.

Orangetown Police say they initiated a traffic stop on a 2014 Audi for a violation on State Route 303 in the Hamlet of Orangeburg on Thursday, June 6 around 10:30 p.m.

The driver, identified as William Huffnagle, 55, of Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, was determined to be intoxicated, police say.

Huffnagle was arrested and transported to Orangetown Police Headquarters, where he consented to and subsequently failed a chemical breath test.

Huffnagle was processed and charged with the following:

  • Driving while intoxicated (first offense), a misdemeanor
  • Operating a motor vehicle with a BAC >.08 (first offense), a misdemeanor

Huffnagle was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in Orangetown Justice Court on Wednesday, June 26.

