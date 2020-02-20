Contact Us
Breaking News: Man Stabbed In Spring Valley Just Days After Fatal Library Attack, Police Say
Route 17 Stretch Reopens After Crash Involving Overturned School Bus

A look at the crash scene.
A look at the crash scene. Photo Credit: New York State Police

This story has been updated.

Five students and two adults on a school bus were injured during a two-vehicle crash that closed a stretch of Route 17.

The crash took place around 7:45 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 20, in Sullivan County eastbound in Mamakating between the bus and a pickup truck, said New York State Trooper Steve Nevel.

The bus overturned during the crash.

Nevel said the first reports are that all injuries are minors. He did not have information if anyone has been transported to area hospitals.

Route 17 was closed eastbound between Exits 112 and 113 in Mamakating for about two hours. The lanes reopened just before 10 a.m.

