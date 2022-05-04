Rockland Woman Drove Drunk In Clarkstown With 3-Year-Old Aboard, Police Say

A woman is facing a felony charge after being busted driving allegedly intoxicated with her 3-year-old child in the car in the Hudson Valley, state police announced.

New York State Police troopers on patrol in Rockland County stopped a vehicle on I-87 in the town of Clarkstown after the driver allegedly committed multiple vehicle and traffic violations.

The traffic stop was conducted at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 1 in Clarkstown.

According to police, during the stop, it was determined that the driver, Rockland County resident Kristina Khan, age 23, of Spring Valley, was found to be allegedly intoxicated with her child in the car.

Police said that Khan was arrested and transported to the New York State Police barrack in Tarrytown, where her blood alcohol concentration was found to be .15 percent, nearly double the legal limit.

The child was turned over to a relative.

Khan was charged with driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle under Leandra’s Law, a felony. She was later turned over to a sober third party and is scheduled to return to the town of Clarkstown Court on Monday, May 30.

