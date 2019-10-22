Contact Us
Rockland Woman Charged With DWI After Car Crashes Into Tree

Kathy Reakes
The Stony Point Police Department arrested an area woman for alleged DWI.
The Stony Point Police Department arrested an area woman for alleged DWI. Photo Credit: Stony Point Police Department Facebook

A 55-year-old woman was arrested for alleged DWI after she hit a tree.

Colleen Lavalley, of Stony Point, was arrested around 2 p.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 9, after Stony Point Police responded to a call for a single-vehicle crash, said Lt. Daniel Hylas.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they found Lavalley to be intoxicated and driving with a suspended registration because her insurance had lapsed, Hylas said.

Lavalley was arrested and charged with DWI, and driving with a suspended registration.

She released with a return date to appear in Stony Point Justice Court on Nov. 7.

