Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Woman, 52, Stabbed At Rockland Library Dies From Injuries, Police Say
Police & Fire

Rockland Trucker Ticketed In Route 17 Crash That Killed Motorcyclist

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Nuri Kaloshi
Nuri Kaloshi Photo Credit: INSET: Kevin Kaloshi / BACKGROUND: Sheri Marshall-Nicosia for DAILY VOICE

The Rockland County driver of a garbage truck that struck and killed a 52-year-old motorcyclist from Hasbrouck Heights on Route 17 on Monday was issued summonses for careless driving and failure to observe road signals, authorities said.

Although no criminal charges were immediately filed, an investigation into the death Monday of Nuri Kaloshi was continuing, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Tuesday.

Jonathan D. Lacher, 50, of Nanuet was driving the truck that collided with Kaloshi’s Kawasaki ZX-14 motorcycle on southbound Route 17 as it turned onto the highway from westbound Franklin Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. Monday, Musella said.

The prosecutor didn't say who it was determined had the green light and who had the red at the intersection when the collision occurred.

Kaloshi was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, he said.

A funeral was scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Albanian American Islamic Center, 43 Monroe Street in Garfield.

Visiting hours were scheduled from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the center.

Lacher, who Musella said remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, was released pending an appearance on the two summons in Hasbrouck Heights Municipal Court.

Borough police, firefighters and EMS responded, along with the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit -- which is leading the investigation -- and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

The crash occurred shortly after 3 p.m. on Route 17 at Franklin Avenue in Hasbrouck Heights. The garbage truck is out of the frame.

Sheri Marshall-Nicosia for DAILY VOICE

At the scene of the crash on Route 17 at Franklin Avenue in Hasbrouck Heights.

Sheri Marshall-Nicosia for DAILY VOICE

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.