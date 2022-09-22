Rockland Traffic Stop Leads To Discovery Of Man Driving Drunk With Kids In Car, Police Say

A Hudson Valley man was charged with felony DWI after allegedly driving drunk with children in the car.

The incident took place in Rockland County around 3 a.m., Monday, Sept. 19, in Ramapo.

According to the Ramapo Police, a 37-year-old Orange County resident from Monroe was stopped for a routine traffic infraction when officers noticed he was allegedly impaired by alcohol.

The man's 8-year-old daughter and 3-month-old son were in the vehicle, as well as a 1-year-old, police said.

The man, whose identity was not released by police, was processed for the following charges:

Three counts of DWI with Child in a vehicle (Leandra’s Law/Felony)

DWI

Three counts of endangering the welfare of a child

False personation.

He was released without bail in accordance with state bail reform laws.

