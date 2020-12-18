Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Rockland Teen Nabbed For Illegally Driving Dirt Bike After Fleeing From Police

Kathy Reakes
The dirt bike ditched by a 16-year-old Airmont teen. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

A Rockland County teen was issued nine traffic tickets after he was nabbed driving an unregistered dirt bike.

The 16-year-old Airmont teen was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 16, after a Ramapo Police officer spotted the dirt bike being driven on Route 202, said the Ramapo Police.

 The driver was not wearing a helmet and when the officer attempted to stop the bike, the teen dismounted and fled into the woods, police said.

Following a brief foot chase, the officer arrested him. 

The teen was charged with obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest. He was also issued nine traffic tickets.

He was released without bail. 

The department is attempting to confirm ownership of the dirt bike. 

"We will continue to address the concerns of our residents regarding illegal ATV’s & dirt bikes being operated on public roadways," the department said.

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

