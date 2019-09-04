Rockland Men Charged With Stalking, Posting Personal Info Of Police Officers

Two Rockland men waged a harassment campaign against dozens of police officers in New Jersey, researching and posting personal information about them online through what’s known as “doxing,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Wednesday.

Evan V. Koulikov, 21, of Spring Valley “unlawfully accessed a secure database of a New Jersey medical services company and unlawfully copied the personal identifying information of approximately 50 public employees,” most of them police officers, Musella said.

Koulikov got help from Eric Williams, 24, of New City in choosing targets, the prosecutor added.

A total of 33 “harassing and/or antagonizing phone calls” were made to 38 victims, Musella said.

The motive was unclear.

“Doxing” involves researching personal information about another and posting it online.

A typical dox could include a person’s full name, date of birth or Social Security number, home address, telephone numbers, e-mail addresses, names of relatives or private social media usernames.

Koulikov took it further, Musella said, making the harassing calls and posting the personal information online.

Koulikov was arrested at his home on Lunney Court and Williams at his home on Harriet Lane, the prosecutor said.

Charges against Koulikov include computer theft by unlawfully accessing and copying a database, “doxing” by posting law enforcement officers’ personal information online, stalking and harassment.

Williams was charged with the same doxing offense. Check Daily Voice for updates.

