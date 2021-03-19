Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Rockland Legislator's Proposed Whistleblower Bill Named After Cuomo Accuser
Police & Fire

Rockland Man With Suspended License Issued 12 Tickets, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
New York State Police arrested a Hudson Valley man for fleeing from police and issued him 12 tickets.
New York State Police arrested a Hudson Valley man for fleeing from police and issued him 12 tickets. Photo Credit: NYSP

A Hudson Valley man was arrested for fleeing from police and issued 12 tickets.

Rockland County resident Jeremy Singh, age 24, of the town of Haverstraw, was arrested on Tuesday, March 16, after being stopped by state police driving a 2006 Toyota Corolla on Route 202 in Haverstraw, Trooper Steven Nevel said.

According to Nevel,  when the trooper initiated the stop, Singh failed to comply and fled the area. The vehicle entered the Palisades Interstate Parkway southbound and began driving in and out of traffic in a reckless and unsafe manner while reaching a top speed of 85 mph. 

The vehicle was stopped by troopers at Exit 10, Nevel said.

During an investigation, police found that Singh was driving with a suspended license. 

He was charged with:

  • Aggravated unlicensed operation
  • Fleeing an officer
  • Reckless driving

 He was also issued 12 traffic tickets.

Singh was released on an appearance ticket and is due to appear in court on Friday, April 19.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.