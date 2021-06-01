Rockland Man Who Dumped Coffee On Ex-Wife Flees, Caught By Troopers, Police Say

A Rockland driver who sped off from police on northbound Route 17 in Ramsey, New Jersey following an incident with his ex-wife was captured by New York State Police 40 or so miles up the road, authorities said.

Haverstraw police had issued a “stop and hold” on Richard Fernandez, age 37, of Pomona, who they said had driven to his ex-wife’s job and spilled coffee on her.

A Ramsey officer tried stopping Fernandez at Lake Street mid-Saturday afternoon, but he kept going at speeds of up to 70 miles an hour, Police Chief Bryan Gurney said.

Mahwah police picked up the pursuit at the state line split before handing it off to New York troopers on Route 87 in Woodbury, the chief said.

The troopers finally stopped Fernandez and took him into custody in Newburgh, he said.

Ramsey police charged him with eluding and issued 11 traffic summonses, Gurney said. Hearings were being scheduled.

