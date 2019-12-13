Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Man Charged With Predatory Sexual Assault Of Child In Rockland
Police & Fire

Rockland Man Shot With BB Gun In Planet Fitness Parking Lot, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The realistic BB gun allegedly used in the shooting, police say.
The realistic BB gun allegedly used in the shooting, police say. Photo Credit: Spring Valley Police

A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a man with a BB gun in front of a fitness club in the area.

The incident took place in Rockland County around 9 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 8, when Spring Valley Police responded to a call at the Planet Fitness on Route 59, in Spring Valley, for a report of an injured man, said Officer Matthew Galli.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man in the parking lot with wounds to his face and arm, Galli said.

An investigation later determined that one of the suspects, an 18-year-old Spring Valley man, had allegedly shot the victim with a realistic imitation pistol that fired “BBs," Galli said.

"The diligent and thorough investigation handled by the Detective Bureau lead to the arrest of the 18-year-old shooter, as well as two juvenile males," he said.

The suspect, who was not identified, was charged with attempted assault.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.