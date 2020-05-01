Rockland Man Nabbed With Stolen Vehicle, Police Say

An area man was arrested for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle after being spotted by police detectives.

The incident took place in Rockland County around 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 28, when Spring Valley Police responded to the area of Parkview Drive for a report of a stolen vehicle, said Officer Matthew Galli.

Later in the evening, a Spring Valley officer while on patrol spotted the vehicle parked in the Village. Officers and detectives then set up surveillance on the vehicle, Galli said.

A man, later identified as 24-year-old Jesus Curet of Spring Valley, entered the vehicle and began to drive on Memorial Park Drive said.

Officers followed and pulled over the vehicle and Curet was taken into custody without incident.

Curet was charged with grand larceny of an automobile and released on an appearance ticket.

