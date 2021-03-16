Rockland Man Nabbed For DWI, Tickets, After Driving 100 MPH, Police Say

A local man was issued nine tickets and charged with DWI after attempting to elude state police who were trying to pull him over for allegedly driving at speeds more than 100 mph.

Rockland County resident Baruch Ungar, age 26, of Monsey, was arrested around 11:50 p.m., Sunday, March 14 in Clarkstown, following a pursuit on Palisades Parkway, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

According to Nevel, troopers from the Haverstraw barracks spotted a 2020 Honda Civic traveling on the Palisades Parkway in the town of Orangetown in excess of 100 mph.

When troopers attempted to stop the vehicle, Ungar attempted to elude the troopers and exited the parkway. Troopers were able to stop the vehicle on State Route 59 and Smith Street in the town of Clarkstown, Nevel said.

Ungar was taken into custody. While speaking to troopers it was determined that Ungar was impaired by alcohol and was charged with DWI.

Ungar was also issued nine tickets, including speeding 101 mph in a 55 mph zone.

He was released on an appearance ticket and scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

