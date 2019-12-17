Contact Us
Police & Fire

Rockland Man Fatally Shot After Fight In Bar, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A Rockland County man was shot and killed outside a bar in Georgia.
A Rockland County man was shot and killed outside a bar in Georgia. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A Rockland County man was shot following a fight at a bar in Georgia over the weekend.

Wolf Ruben Valmond, 37, of Spring Valley, was shot Sunday, Dec. 15, after getting into a fight at a bar in St. Simons, Georgia, said the Glynn County police.

Glynn County police said the shooting occurred after the two men got into a physical fight around 12:32 a.m. outside of Rafters on Mallery Street.

When the two men went outside, one of the men, identified as 27-year-old Calvin Jenkins, grabbed a gun from his car and began firing at Valmond, police said.

Jenkins, 27, was charged with murder.

Another man, Naasir Kurmue, 25, who allegedly punched Valmond, was charged with simple battery.

Valmond was a Customs and Border Protection trainee at the CBP Field Operation Academy training center in Glynco, Georgia.

