Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Rockland Man Convicted In Identity Theft Scam

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Nicos Dinkins
Nicos Dinkins Photo Credit: clarkstown police

A 31-year-old man has been convicted of four counts of identity theft after being caught with a fraudulent driver's license and three fake credit cards.

Nicos Dinkins of Spring Valley was found guilty on Tuesday, Aug. 6, by a jury of the fours counts of possession of a forged instrument, said Acting Rockland County District Attorney Kevin Gilleece.

Dinkins was charged in connection with the possession of a fake New York State driver's license featuring his photo, but printed with the name “William Cooper," the DA's Office said.

He was also found with three credit cards in the same name.

“Identity theft is an unfortunate reality in the digital age," Gilleece said. "The Rockland County District Attorney's Office must remain vigilant in targeting offenders who jeopardize innocent victims.”

Dinkins was arrested following a brief foot chase in Spring Valley after police responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov.12.

Because of multiple prior convictions, he faces up to seven years in state prison.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.