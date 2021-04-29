Rockland Man Charged With Predatory Sex Assault Of Child

An area man has been arrested for the alleged sexual assault of a child and state police are looking for additional victims.

Rockland County resident Luis A. Mendez Pinto, age 35, of Spring Valley, was arrested on Wednesday, April 28, by the New York State Police Child Abuse Unit in Sullivan County, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

The arrest comes following an investigation with the Child Protective Services Unit leading to the arrest of Mendez Pinto, Nevel said.

Mendez Pinto was charged with predatory sexual assault of a child.

He was remanded to Sullivan County Jail until his next court appearance on Monday, May 2.

Anyone who feels they were a victim or knows someone who was a victim of Mendez Pinto is asked to contact the New York State Police at 845-344-5300.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.