Rockland Man Charged With Gunning Down Teen In Parking Lot, Cops Say

Police have made in an arrest in the Hudson Valley murder of a 17-year-old who was gunned down in a parking lot.

Rockland County resident Treynahel Cineus, of Spring Valley, was found shot and killed around 2:30 a.m., Friday, July 8 in the parking lot of 150 West Eckerson Road in Spring Valley.

On Thursday, July 21, a Haverstraw man, identified as 23-year-old Anthony Mitchell, was arrested and charged with the crime, said Det. Matt Galli, of the Spring Valley Police.

Mitchell was arraigned Friday, July 22 at Spring Valley Justice Court in front of the Honorable Judge Mellion and remanded to the Rockland County Correctional Facility with no bail, Galli said.

The Spring Valley Police Department was assisted by the:

Town of Haverstraw Police Department

Rockland County Sheriff’s Office

Rockland County District Attorney’s Office

F.B.I.,

Rockland County R.E.A.C.T.

Rockland County Intelligence Unit

New York State Police,

Orange County Special Operations Group.

This investigation is still ongoing and Spring Valley Police Department is asking that anyone with information contact Det. Galli at 845-356-7400 or email tips@villagespringvalley.org.

