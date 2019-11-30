Contact Us
Police & Fire

Rockland Man Caught In Vehicle Stolen Out Of Fairfield County, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Artopee Way parking lot in Nyack.
Artopee Way parking lot in Nyack. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 48-year-old Rockland County man with active warrants was caught overnight inside a parked vehicle that had been stolen in Fairfield County, according to police.

An Orangetown Police Officer observed the suspect sitting alone in the rear of a parked vehicle in the Artopee Way municipal lot in the Village of Nyack on Saturday, Nov. 30 at about 3:20 p.m., police said.

The officer stopped and questioned the party inside of the vehicle, who was identified as Christopher Rascoll, of Blauvelt, said police.

After further investigation, the officer discovered that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Stratford on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

The officer discovered that Rascoll had active arrest warrants out of both Orangetown and the Town of Clarkstown.

Rascoll was arrested, arraigned in Orangetown Justice Court and then turned over to the Clarkstown Police Department.

