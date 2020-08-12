Rockland Man Attempted To Withdraw $29K From Long Island Bank With Fake ID, Police Say

A Rockland County man was arrested after attempting to withdraw tens of thousands of dollars from a closed bank account using a fake ID on Long Island, police said.

Stony Point resident Ravid Abdul, 52, was inside Dime Community Bank on Old Country Road in Westbury at 12:15 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 10, Suffolk County Police said, when he attempted to withdraw $29,000 from an account using fraudulent identification.

According to the Nassau County Police Department, an employee of the bank became suspicious when processing the request and further investigation determined that the account was previously closed due to prior fraudulent activity.

The bank teller alerted the police, who were able to arrest Abdul without incident.

Abdul, 52, was charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument, attempted grand larceny, and identity theft.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in First District Court in Mineola on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.