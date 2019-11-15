Rockland Man Arrested For Assault In Front Of 3-Week-Old Baby, Police Say

A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly beating a woman in front of a 3-week-old baby.

Brandon Moe, of Stony Point, was arrested around 10:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 7, after Stony Point police responded to an area gas station for a domestic violence call, said Stony Point Police Lt. Daniel Hylas.

When officers responded to the gas station on South Liberty Drive they found that Moe had allegedly hit the victim in the mouth several times causing physical injury, police said.

He also allegedly held his hands over the victim’s nose and mouth in a manner that interfered with the victim’s breathing, Hylas said.

The violence took place in the presence of a 3-week-old child, added Hylas.

Moe was charged with assault, criminal obstruction of breathing, and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was released on his recognizance and is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 3.

