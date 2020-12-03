Rockland House Fire Under Investigation

First responders in Rockland County dealt with a difficult house fire that broke out in the ceiling of the home.

Fire crews in Ramapo from the Hillcrest, Tallman Volunteer, and Monsey Fire Departments responded to a home on Ridgeway Terrace in the Village of Wesley Hills on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 1, where there was a report of a smoke condition inside the residence.

Officials said that upon arrival, they found smoke coming from the roof of the home before gaining entry to the roof and confirming that a fire had broken out inside.

Cuts were made on the roof by firefighters, who were able to quickly knock down the flames and clear the scene.

Members of the Spring Valley Ambulance Company, Rockland Paramedics, Ramapo Police Department, and Orange & Rockland Utilities also responded to assist at the scene of the fire.

The home appeared to be under construction, and it’s unclear if it was occupied at the time the fire broke out. Extensive damage was done to the ceiling of at least two rooms inside the residence.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but investigators said it does not appear to be suspicious.

