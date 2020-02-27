Rockland High School Evacuated After Chemical Smell Sickens At Least Seven

A high school in the area has been evacuated after multiple students and staff reported feeling ill.

The incident took place in Rockland County around 8:30 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 27, at Ramapo High School at 400 Viola Road, said the Ramapo Police.

Three people were exposed to an unknown type of chemical agent, the department said. Information was not available if those people were transported to the hospital.

Seven patients were treated on the scene by the Spring Hill Community Ambulance Corps.

Brewer Fire Company and the Monsey Fire Department are on scene investigating the source of the chemical.

"All students have been evacuated while this incident is being investigated and are on school busses staying warm," the department said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

