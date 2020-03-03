Contact Us
Rockland Driver Had Pound Of Pot, THC Pops, Haworth Police Charge

Tyrone Acosta
Tyrone Acosta Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy HAWORTH PD

A Haworth police sergeant nabbed a Rockland County driver with a pound of pot, along with THC lollipops and drug paraphernalia, authorities said.

Sgt. Gianluca Ragone stopped Tyrone Acosta, 32, of Sparkill on Schraalenburgh Road shortly after midnight Saturday.

The smell of raw marijuana led to the discovery of the drugs, Detective Sgt. Justin Fox said.

Acosta was processed and released pending a hearing on drug and paraphernalia possession charges, Fox said.

He also received a trio of traffic summonses for careless driving, failing to keep right and having drugs in a motor vehicle, the sergeant said.

