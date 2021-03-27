Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: New Storm System Will Bring Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds With Thunderstorms Possible
Police & Fire

Rockland Double Shooting Update: Teen Dead, One Critical, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area of the double shooting.
The area of the double shooting. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 17-year-old boy is dead following a double shooting in the Hudson Valley.

The unidentified teen died late Friday, March 26 following a double shooting around 3:15 p.m., in Rockland County, in the area of 34 Monsey Blvd., in Spring Valley, said Spring Valley Police Detective Matt Galli.

On Saturday, March, 27, Galli said the teen died at Westchester Medical Center. The second victim remains in critical condition.

When police responded to the shooting,  they located one gunshot victim and then another a short distance away near 1 Fletcher Road.

Both male victims suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and were taken to Westchester Medical Center.

The Spring Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance and if you have any information regarding the shooting, please email the department at TIPS@VILLAGESPRINGVALLEY.ORG or call 845-356-7400. ​​

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.