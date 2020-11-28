Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Rockland Couple's SUV Tumbles Into Brook Between Shopping Center, High School In Montvale

Jerry DeMarco
The driver hit the gas instead of the brake in the set of handicapped spaces in the Fresh Market parking lot in Montvale, responders said.
A Rockland County couple escaped serious injury when their SUV barreled over an embankment and into a brook Saturday afternoon at a shopping center in Montvale.

The husband, reportedly in his late 80s or early 90s, apparently hit the gas instead of the brake pulling into a handicapped parking space in the parking lot of the Fresh Market bordering St. Joseph Regional High School on Chestnut Ridge Road.

That sent their Lincoln into a brook between the two properties, Police Chief Joseph Sanfilippo said.

Both were taken to the Valley Hospital with minor injuries, the chief said. A tow truck removed the vehicle, he said.

Police, firefighters and two Tri-Boro Ambulance Squad units responded, along with a Bergen County Hazardous Materials Unit because of a fuel spill into the brook. The state Department of Environmental also was notified.

