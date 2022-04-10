Contact Us
Rockland County Man Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash

Kathy Reakes
The area of the crash.
The area of the crash. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Hudson Valley man was killed during a single-vehicle crash,

The crash took place in Rockland County around 9 a.m., Saturday, April 9, on Route 45  in Ramapo on North Main Street and Bristol Lane.

On arrival, officers learned that the sole occupant of the vehicle, a 57-year-old man from Hillcrest, had been ejected from a Jeep Grand Cherokee, the Ramapo Police said.

Spring Hill Ambulance and Rockland Paramedics arrived on the scene the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver has not been identified pending notification of next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ramapo Police Department’s Crash Investigation Unit.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

