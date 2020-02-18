Rockland Boy, 6, Who Fell 25 Feet At Bergen Rock Climbing Center Airlifted To Hospital

UPDATE: A 6-year-old Rockland boy was hospitalized after falling 25 feet from a rock climbing wall at a Bergen County recreational facility at the New Jersey/New York border, authorities said.

AirMed One flew the boy to Hackensack University Medical Center after landing at Hogan Park, less than a mile from High Exposure Rock Climbing, Ninja Warrior, Nerf and Parkour on Union Street in Northvale on Saturday, they said.

The youngster was released from HUMC within 24 hours and was resting comfortably at home, Northvale Police Chief Howard Ostrow said.

Northvale firefighters and Norwood EMS assisted, Ostrow said.

A little over 100 yards from the state border, High Exposure draws young and old customers from Bergen, Rockland, Westchester and Manhattan.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.