Road Reopens After Construction Vehicle Overturns In Hudson Valley

Central Park Avenue northbound in Yonkers has reopened following an overturned construction vehicle.
Central Park Avenue northbound in Yonkers has reopened following an overturned construction vehicle. Photo Credit: Yonkers Police

This story has been updated. 

A busy road in Westchester County has reopened to traffic after closing when a construction vehicle overturned in the street. 

On Tuesday, Nov. 3 around 9:45 a.m., Yonkers Police announced that Central Park Avenue northbound (Route 100) at Fort Hill Avenue was closed to traffic after a construction vehicle flipped over, spilling dirt on the roadway. 

The road has reopened as of 11 a.m., and the truck and debris have been removed, according to Yonkers city officials.

