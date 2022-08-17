Contact Us
Clarkstown
Road Rage: Hudson Valley Man Threatens Another Driver With Handgun, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
The area of the road rage incident. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash/Google Maps street view

A Hudson Valley man was nabbed for alleged road rage after allegedly pulling a gun on another driver he had been tailgating.

The incident took place in Northern Westchester on Monday, Aug. 1 in Pleasantville, near Bedford Road and Cooley Street.

According to Chief Erik Grutzner, of the Pleasantville Police, the two drivers had gotten in a "tiff" over a parking space and the incident continued when both cars were on the road.

The second car, driven by a 27-year-old Carmel man, began tailgating the first car aggressively, causing the first car to stop, the driver to get out and ask him to stop because he had children in the car, the chief said.

When the driver approached the car, the second "tailgating" driver had a gun in his lap and raised it when the man approached, he said.

The first driver backed off when he saw the gun and called the police to report the incident, Grutzner said.

Officers found the car minutes later and recovered the gun, which the driver was legally licensed to carry, he added.

The offending driver was placed under arrest and charged with menacing. 

Pleasantville Police do not publish the name of suspects unless they are a threat to the public. 

