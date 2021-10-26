Road Rage: Arrest Made In Hudson Valley After Man Fires Shots, Police Say

A man who took out a high-powered rifle and fired shots at another driver during a road-rage incident in Northern Westchester has been apprehended, police announced.

Officers responded to a stretch of Route 9 in Peekskill near the intersection of Welcher Avenue at approximately 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, where there was a report of a road-rage incident between two vehicles that resulted in shots being fired.

The Peekskill Police Department said that the investigation found that the victim and Albany resident Jose Fernandez, age 33, were driving on Route 9 through Peekskill when the latter stopped suddenly, resulting in a minor rear-end collision.

It is alleged that after the minor crash, Fernandez got out of his vehicle and fired three rounds from a high-powered rifle in the direction of his victim, hitting his vehicle three times before fleeing.

On Monday, Oct. 25, Peekskill Police Lt. Jack Galusha announced that with an assist from the Westchester County Real Time Crime Center and Albany Police Department, they were able to locate Fernandez after he was identified as a suspect.

Early on Saturday, Oct. 23, members of the Peekskill Police Department responded to Albany, where Fernandez was taken into custody without incident.

Further investigation into Fernandez led to the seizure of several firearms, including the AK-47 allegedly used in the incident.

Fernandez was transported back to Westchester and held at the Peekskill Police Department until his arraignment on Monday afternoon.

Fernandez was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment, both felonies, police said.

He was arraigned at Peekskill City Court and remanded to the Westchester County Jail in lieu of $200,000 bail.

