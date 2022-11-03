Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Hudson Valley Man Accused Of Raping Child
Police & Fire

Road Closed After Construction Vehicle Overturns In Hudson Valley

Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories
Central Park Avenue northbound in Yonkers is currently closed due to an overturned construction vehicle.
Central Park Avenue northbound in Yonkers is currently closed due to an overturned construction vehicle. Photo Credit: Yonkers Police

A busy road in Westchester County is closed after a construction vehicle overturned in the street. 

On Tuesday, Nov. 3 around 9:45 a.m., Yonkers Police announced that Central Park Avenue northbound (Route 100) at Fort Hill Avenue was closed to traffic after a construction vehicle flipped over, spilling dirt on the roadway. 

Commuters are "advised to avoid the area and find alternate routes," Yonkers Police said. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.