Road Closed After Construction Vehicle Overturns In Hudson Valley

A busy road in Westchester County is closed after a construction vehicle overturned in the street.

On Tuesday, Nov. 3 around 9:45 a.m., Yonkers Police announced that Central Park Avenue northbound (Route 100) at Fort Hill Avenue was closed to traffic after a construction vehicle flipped over, spilling dirt on the roadway.

Commuters are "advised to avoid the area and find alternate routes," Yonkers Police said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.