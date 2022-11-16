Reward Offered To Solve Fatal Shooting Of Victim At Vigil For Murdered Hudson Valley Man

A $7,500 reward is being offered to help find the suspect of the fatal shooting of a man who was at the vigil of another murder victim.

On Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at around 10:45 p.m., Mount Vernon Police responded to a shooting in the area of 129 Monroe St., where they found 32-year-old Jeremy Logan with multiple gunshot wounds to his head and neck, according to Mount Vernon Police Chief Trent Page.

Medical aid was then given to Logan, but he later died of his wounds at the hospital, Page said.

Logan had been attending the vigil of the victim of another homicide when he was shot, according to Page.

Now, Mount Vernon Police are teaming up with Westchester County Crime Stoppers to find the suspect in Logan's murder, and are offering a $7,500 award for anyone who provides information that leads to solving the case, Mount Vernon officials said at a press conference on Monday, Nov. 14.

Page said that Mount Vernon Police have "worked tirelessly to identify the suspect of this case but we need the community's assistance."

A relative of Logan, China Smith, asked for help from community members in finding whoever killed her nephew.

"Unfortunately, Jeremy was gunned down by yet another coward in our community," she said.

Those with information are asked to call Mount Vernon Police at 914-685-2510, or Westchester County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-898-TIPS.

