Rescuers Searching For Bear Mountain Bridge Jumper

Police and fire rescue teams are searching for a person who jumped from the Bear Mountain Bridge.

The call for a person jumping from the bridge came from a 911 call around 3:45 p.m. Sunday, March 14, said New York State Police Trooper AJ Hicks.

The person reportedly jumped from the bridge in Northern Westchester, in the Cortlandt area, Hicks said.

Rescuers from numerous departments including Rockland County Marine 1, Stony Point, Thiells, Fort Montgomery, and Continental Village fire departments responded to search for the person without success.

A vehicle was found, but identification was not available as of Monday, March 15.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day at 800-273-8255.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

