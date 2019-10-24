Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Clarkstown Daily Voice

Police & Fire

Reckless Driver Causes Crash In Rockland, Send Pregnant Woman To Hospital, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A pregnant woman was hospitalized following a crash with a truck who swerved to miss an erratic driver, police say.
A pregnant woman was hospitalized following a crash with a truck who swerved to miss an erratic driver, police say. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A pregnant woman was hospitalized following a crash between an SUV and a bucket truck on I-87 in Rockland.

The crash took place around 2:48 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 23, near the Palisades exit when the bucket truck swerved to avoid another vehicle that was driving erratically and cut him off, said New York State Police Trooper Tara McCormick.

When the truck swerved, he struck a Chrysler Pacifica before overturning, she added.

A pregnant passenger of the Chrysler was transported for a precautionary check-up, McCormick said.

No other injuries were reported.

