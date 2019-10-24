Reckless Driver Causes Crash In Rockland, Send Pregnant Woman To Hospital, Police Say

A pregnant woman was hospitalized following a crash between an SUV and a bucket truck on I-87 in Rockland.

The crash took place around 2:48 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 23, near the Palisades exit when the bucket truck swerved to avoid another vehicle that was driving erratically and cut him off, said New York State Police Trooper Tara McCormick.

When the truck swerved, he struck a Chrysler Pacifica before overturning, she added.

A pregnant passenger of the Chrysler was transported for a precautionary check-up, McCormick said.

No other injuries were reported.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.