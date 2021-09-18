Contact Us
Purported MS-13 Street Gang Member Threatens Area Man For Escort Payment

Zak Failla
A person claiming to be an MS-13 street gang member has been terrorizing a Northern Westchester man with a barrage of threats if he fails to pay him after hiring an escort, police said.
A Valhalla man reported to the North Castle Police Department on Sunday, Sept. 12 that the previous night he had contacted an escort for the evening, and has since been receiving messages from someone claiming to be her pimp.

According to the complainant, after contacting the escort, he began receiving messages from her “pimp” who claimed to be an MS-13 member, demanding $2,000.

To further his threat, the alleged gang member sent photos of severed heads in a cooler, among other things, while threatening him harm if he didn’t send the cash.

The incident remains under investigation.

