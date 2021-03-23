Property Managed Accused Of Stealing $480,000 From Community In Area

A property manager has been accused of stealing nearly half a million dollars from a co-op community in the area.

In June of 2020, State Police in Dutchess County received a complaint from a Hyde Park co-op community alleging that their property manager, operating under JDWAH, Inc., had been stealing from them since 2015.

With the assistance of the State Police Financial Crimes Unit, an audit revealed that 51-year-old Joy C. Funk, of Poughkeepsie, stole over $480,000 from the community prior to her termination in May of 2020, state police said.

On Monday, March 22, state police from the Poughkeepsie Bureau of Criminal Investigation, in conjunction with the New York State Police Financial Crimes Unit, arrested Funk and charged her with second-degree grand larceny and two counts of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, both felonies.

Funk also presented falsified financial statements to the co-op’s mortgage company in 2018 and 2019, state police said.

The State Police were assisted by the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office during the course of this investigation.

Funk was arraigned before the town of Milan Court and released on her own recognizance due to appear before the town of Poughkeepsie Court on Tuesday, April 13.

Anyone who believes that they may be the victim of a crime perpetrated by Funk, or her company JDWAH, Inc., is asked to contact State Police Investigator Melissa McMorris by calling 845-677-7372.

