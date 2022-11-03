Propane Truck Rolls Over Into Embankment In Hudson Valley

A propane truck tipped over into an embankment in the Hudson Valley, causing a short road closure.

On Tuesday, Nov. 1 in Putnam County, around 11:50 a.m., police and first responders were dispatched to Mahopac at Stillwater Road after the truck rolled over, according to the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department.

After arriving, fire officials saw that the truck was stuck in an embankment but not leaking any propane, the fire department said.

The driver of the truck was able to get out of the vehicle on their own and refused any medical attention, according to the fire department.

The road was closed until the truck was able to be removed by a towing company, officials said.

