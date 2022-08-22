Contact Us
Propane Truck Catches Fire At Hudson Valley Farm, Damaging Buildings, Vehicles

Nicole Valinote
Multiple agencies responded to a Hudson Valley farm after a propane truck caught fire, causing damage to buildings and vehicles in the area. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Automatic6517

Multiple agencies responded to a Hudson Valley farm after a propane truck caught fire, causing damage to buildings and vehicles in the area.

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office reported that it responded to assist the Town of Beekman Fire Department at the scene of a large fire in Beekman at about 12:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22.

The propane truck was located at Barton Orchards at 63 Apple Tree Lane, the Sheriff's Office said.

The Beekman Fire Department and other local fire departments extinguished the blaze, according to the report. 

Authorities said numerous buildings and vehicles were damaged in the blaze.

No injuries were reported as of the announcement, the Sheriff's Office said.

Beekman-Poughquag Road was closed at the time between Recreation Road and Beekman Road.

The Sheriff's Office said the following agencies are helping investigate the fire:

  • The Dutchess County Department of Emergency Response
  • Dutchess County Fire Investigation Division
  • New York State Police

