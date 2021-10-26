Prisoner Escapes Near NY/NJ Border On Way To Funeral, Authorities Say

A Pennsylvania prisoner on his way to a funeral out of state has escaped police custody near the New York/New Jersey border and is wanted by US Marshals, authorities say.

The United States Marshals Service is seeking Jason Charles Lajoie, age 45, who was furloughed to attend a funeral in Rhode Island.

He escaped from the transport vehicle off Interstate 84 near the New Jersey/New York border on Sunday, Oct. 24 around 10 p.m., according to a release by US Marshals on Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.

Lajoie's previous addresses include Archbald and Scranton in Lackawanna County.

He was last seen wearing jeans, a black dress shirt, and a black Harley Davidson hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone having information on the whereabouts of Lajoie is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.