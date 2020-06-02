Contact Us
Possible Luring Incident With Child Walking To School Reported In Rockland

Zak Failla
Nyack Middle School
Nyack Middle School Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man attempted to lure a minor into his Lincoln town car near an area middle school, police said.

A student walking to Nyack Middle School at approximately 7:52 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6 reported that he was approached by a man near the intersection of Depew Avenue and Route 9W, according to the Orangetown Police Department.

The student described the man as African American, in his 40s, with a medium complexion and beard.

At the time of the alleged luring incident, the man was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and was driving an “older model black Lincoln town car” with yellow New York license plates. The car reportedly had tinted window and damage to the driver’s side door.

Police said that the man pulled up to him as he walked to school and asked him to get into his car. The student kept walking toward the Nyack Middle School, though the man followed him for approximately 500 feet before taking off.

The student reported the incident to school administrators when he arrived, who contacted police. The incident is under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has information regarding it, has been asked to contact the Orangetown Police Detective Bureau by calling (845) 359-2121.

