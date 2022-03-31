Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Police & Fire

Police Vehicle Struck By 'Emotionally Disturbed Person' In Hudson Valley

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office
The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office Photo Credit: Dutchess County Sheriff's Office

A police vehicle in the Hudson Valley was damaged by an “emotionally disturbed person” who was believed to be suicidal, authorities announced.

Members of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office responded to a Mill Road residence in the Town of Rhinebeck at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, to conduct a welfare check on a reported emotionally disturbed suicidal person.

According to the Sheriff, as deputies arrived in the area, the emotionally disturbed person observed his arrival and in an unprovoked attack, used a motor vehicle to sideswipe and then rammed the deputies’ marked patrol vehicle.

Following the attack, the suspect abandoned his vehicle and fled the scene on foot, officials said.

After an extensive manhunt in challenging terrain, utilizing the Sheriff's Office Drone Unit and K9 unit, the suspect was located and safely taken into custody without further incident.

One deputy who was in his patrol vehicle when it was rammed was treated at Northern Dutchess Hospital for minor injuries and released on the same day.

The Sheriff’s Office has not released the name of the emotionally disturbed suspect as of Thursday, March 31.

Officials said that the incident is still under investigation by the Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau and further information may become available.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.