Police Vehicle Hit During Stop, Driver Ticketed Under 'Move Over' Law In Rockland

Kathy Reakes
Ramapo police are reminding motorist of the Move Over law after one of their vehicles was struck during a stop. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

Ramapo police are reminding motorists of the Move Over law after an officer's vehicle was struck by a passing driver during a traffic stop.

The incident took place on Sunday, Sept. 15, when an officer was on Route 17 in Sloatsburg assisting a motorist whose car had broken down, police said.

Her patrol vehicle was parked on the side of the road with its red lights activated when it was struck by a passing vehicle, they added.

No one was injured, but the driver of the passing vehicle did receive a ticket under New York State's "Move Over" law, the department said on Facebook.

"Please remember to move over as required for all emergency and hazard vehicles," the said. "In this case, the RPD patrol car sustained some minor damage, but this could have easily been much worse."

