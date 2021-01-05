Police Use Narcan To Rescue Rockland Overdose Victim

A Rockland County overdose victim was saved by the quick work of a police officer who administered Narcan.

The incident took place on Monday, Jan. 4, when a Ramapo Police officer responded to a call in the Village of Sloatsburg for a reported heroin overdose.

Upon arrival, the officer located a 25-year-old man who was unresponsive and was not breathing, Ramapo Police said.

The officer observed evidence of drug use in the immediate area of this man.

The officer administered two doses of Narcan and oxygen to the man, who then regained consciousness.

He was transported to the hospital by Spring Hill Ambulance.

