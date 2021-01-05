Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Police Use Narcan To Rescue Rockland Overdose Victim

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A Ramapo Police officer saved the life of a heroin overdose victim in the Village of Sloatsburgh by administering Narcan and oxygen.
A Ramapo Police officer saved the life of a heroin overdose victim in the Village of Sloatsburgh by administering Narcan and oxygen. Photo Credit: Daily Voice

A Rockland County overdose victim was saved by the quick work of a police officer who administered Narcan.

The incident took place on Monday, Jan. 4, when a Ramapo Police officer responded to a call in the Village of Sloatsburg for a reported heroin overdose. 

Upon arrival, the officer located a 25-year-old man who was unresponsive and was not breathing, Ramapo Police said.

The officer observed evidence of drug use in the immediate area of this man. 

The officer administered two doses of Narcan and oxygen to the man, who then regained consciousness. 

He was transported to the hospital by Spring Hill Ambulance. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.