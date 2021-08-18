Police: Suspect Busted For String Of Commercial Burglaries In Area

A suspect implicated in a string of commercial burglaries in Westchester County was taken into custody following a brief investigation, police announced.

Detectives from the New Rochelle Police Department investigated reports of four commercial burglaries that took place overnight on Tuesday, Aug. 10, and Wednesday, Aug. 11 in the South West area of New Rochelle.

The investigation led police to identify a suspect, who was later taken into custody.

According to police, at approximately 8:20 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, officers from the New Rochelle Police Department located their suspect, city resident Lidio Garcia, age 23, who fit the description of the suspect involved in the burglaries.

While being interviewed by detectives, police said that Garcia confessed to all four burglaries, as well as two burglaries in a different municipality.

Garcia was arrested without incident and charged with four counts of third-degree burglary for his alleged crimes in New Rochelle. It is unclear whether he will face charges for the other two burglaries he confessed to.

