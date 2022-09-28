Police Seek Public's Help Locating Missing 14-Year-Old From NY

Police asked the public for help locating a missing 14-year-old boy from Long Island.

Aiden Rodriguez was last seen at his home on Francine Drive North in Massapequa at about 1:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, the Nassau County Police Department reported.

He was reported missing at about 6:50 a.m. on Wednesday, NCPD said.

Authorities said Aiden is described as being 5-foot-4 and about 140 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt with red lettering, black jogger pants, and checkered sneakers, NCPD said.

Police said his possible destinations are not known.

Detectives asked anyone with information about Aiden's whereabouts to call the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

