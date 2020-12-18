Police Seek Owner Of Dirt Bike Seized During Traffic Stop

Police in Rockland County are attempting to locate the owner of a dirt bike that was abandoned by a teen when he fled from police.

Ramapo Police said the dirt bike was recovered on Wednesday, Dec. 16 when a 16-year-old Airmont teen was stopped by police for driving the unregistered vehicle.

After stopping, the teen fled into the woods but was captured a short distance away.

Police said there are inconsistencies regarding ownership.

Anyone missing a Yamaha dirt bike (pictured), is asked to contact Officer McRory at 845-357-2400..

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.